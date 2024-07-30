As you well know, the souls like have become very popular for several years now, but not all of them have been able to offer the depth of Elden Ring or other masterpieces. However, there are also titles that are made with fewer resources by smaller studios, but that have not been less interesting for this, such as Thymesia, Mortal Shell and others.

Deathbound, coming out in a week on PS5/Series X and PC, we could almost classify it as a Mortal Shell alternative that surprised us in some ways, and left a bitter taste in the mouth for many others, but let’s go step by step and see what it’s about.

Deadly bond

Deathbound also has a very medieval setting that reminds us a bit of FromSoftware titles like Elden Ring (but also Dark Souls And Demon Souls), and even if it may resemble us for the setting, it turns out to be a Souls totally innovative from the gameplay side. This is because unlike the classics of the genre, where you choose a class and shape the character based on it and the weapons chosen, with certain statistics that can be reset if we want to change class, in Deathbound Instead there will be no features to increase, and there will be no class selection that can then be changed.

There are four classes that can be equipped, and they can be change dynamically while we are fighting, for example by hitting our enemy with a sword, or by dodging and becoming a mage, or between one combo and another and becoming a thief. All this is possible by pressing one of the directional buttons, where each class that we have previously found has been assigned to a different button.

Obviously during the adventure (which should be made up of about 20 hours ago including side quests assigned by the game’s non-player characters), it will be possible to acquire new classes, and according to the demo we tried, the main ones of these will manifest themselves through a lucid dream that we will have to face by killing enemies and unlocking new abilities, reliving certain vicissitudes of the history which the game revolves around.

The other interesting point is that, given the structure of the game, you won’t have to deal with classic statistics to be increased at the “bonfire”, but you will have skills that you will obtain in the form of experience points, which will go to improve your classes with some buff and of the debuff : for example, you could be stronger in melee attacks, but at the same time have less physical defense, or be less agile in your movements, but strong in ranged magic, and so on.

Too many problems?

However, some problems emerged from the test we carried out: for example, the game suffers from awkward movements and imprecise, and our protagonist seems to “skate” on the screen. He also suffers from a camera dancer with poorly calibrated controlsmismatched collisions during combat, and a AI Deficientthus ruining the experience of the demo, hoping that some of these problems will be solved in the final build. Luckily there were no frame drops, which we might have expected. Remember that on the other hand it is a Indie product which should cost €29.99 on all announced platforms, and which with the necessary fixes could be interesting, adding to an already more than large number of titles of the genre, now become famous, and where finding innovation is truly difficult.

Despite the low price, we can confirm that the game is subtitled in Italianand there are other languages ​​in audio, including of course English. We are confident, but only the title review Coming out August 8th will be able to tell us if the feedback the demo developers received helped them find the right fixes for the full game. Stay tuned to find out!