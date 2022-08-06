In a short time, 3.7 centimeters of precipitation fell in the park, which is known for its hot and dry climate and vast desert plains. Normally there is 5.58 centimeters of precipitation in a year. On Monday, flooding had already been reported in the park due to rainfall.

All roads in and out of the park are currently closed. The authorities are looking at when roads can be opened again. The last time the park was closed on this scale was, according to the LA Times in 2004. Then the park was closed for ten days.