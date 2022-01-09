The Fire Department of Minas Gerais reported, this Saturday (8) night, that there are seven dead in the collapse of rock in the canyon of Capitólio (MG). Three people are missing.

In a note, the corporation explained that the change in the number of deaths is a result of the very characteristic of the accident, since many people were rescued by boats that were in the region and taken by their own means to hospital units. Previous information is that there were six dead.

The Fire Department also says, in the note, that initially the victims were classified as missing, but that throughout the day, thanks to the task force operating in the region, it was possible to make contact with people.

The initial estimate of 20 missing includes, therefore, seven dead, ten people located by telephone and three who remain missing.

The crash occurred around noon yesterday and hit at least four tourist boats. The victims were taken to hospitals in the cities of Passos, Piumhi and São José da Barra. Firefighters said at least 30 people were injured.

The search for missing persons resumed today (9), at 5 am.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

