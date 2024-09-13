More than 300 people have died as a result of the rains and landslides caused this week by Typhoon Yagi, which hit northern Vietnam last Saturday before continuing as a tropical depression towards Thailand and Burma.

While the water level has begun to subside as the storm has reached Hanoi, where the alert for a possible overflow of the Red River was lowered on Friday, the most serious flooding is now being recorded near the Burmese capital and northern Thailand.

Yagi, considered the strongest typhoon this year in Asia and the most powerful in Vietnam in the last three decades, hit northern Vietnam with the greatest force, making landfall as a typhoon on Saturday afternoon.

Two neighbours were covered in water as they tried to get into their home in Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, on Thursday. Photo:EFE

Authorities in the Indochinese country have counted 233 deaths as of Friday and are focusing their efforts on finding survivors among the more than 100 missing and distributing humanitarian aid.

“With such a devastating situation, assessing all the damage in one week is very complicated,” Raquel Fernández, head of communications for UNICEF in Vietnam, told EFE.

The UN children’s agency said in a statement that around 19 million people, including 5.5 million children, live in the regions of Vietnam affected by Yagi, with more than 550 health facilities and 800 schools damaged.

One of the main concerns is the lack of access to drinking water and sanitation suffered by around 3 million people, which can lead to the outbreak of diseases.

“In view of the magnitude of the disaster, the Vietnamese government has requested support from international agencies in addition to the work of its national agencies,” said the UNICEF representative, who has provided 80,000 water purification tablets and other basic necessities for distribution to those affected.

The flooded Burmese plain

Flooding due to the strong storm has left at least 37 dead in Burma (Myanmar)where rains have damaged a World Heritage temple in Bagan and the number of people affected amounts to several tens of thousands, according to the latest official data from this Friday.

The Fire Service stated on its website that the victims including 19 deaths in the capital, Naypyidaw, and another 18 in Mandalayboth in the central-northern region of the country, where thousands of people have had to be evacuated.

Tens of thousands of people have been affected by flooding in other regions, including Mandalay (north), Shan (northeast), Bago (centre) and Karenni (east).

The Red River overflows its banks, causing severe flooding in Hanoi following the passage of Typhoon Yagi. Photo:EFE

Floods in northern Thailand

Thai authorities on Friday raised the death toll in recent days due to flooding to 10, which have affected 73,400 families mainly in the north of the country, where Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra traveled.

Flooding has affected 27 provinces, mainly Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, major tourist destinations, although the Tourism Authority of Thailand said Thursday that the floods had not caused problems in the most touristic areas.

The Prime Minister visited the town of Mae Sai in Chiang Rai province, which has suffered severe flooding, considered the worst in decades in the area.

At least 4 dead and two injured were recorded in Chiang Rai, as well as 43,329 families affected, while in Chiang Mai the figures rise to 6 dead, 3 injured and 14,216 families affecteds, according to data from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

In Laos, authorities in Vientiane have issued an alert in view of the possibility that rising waters of the Mekong River could impact the capital, the Laotian news agency reports.

Yagi previously hit the Philippines and China, causing 21 and 2 deaths respectively, countries that are now preparing for the effects of storm Bebinca.

