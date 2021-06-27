RC Miami / Madrid Sunday, June 27, 2021, 8:20 PM

The number of

deaths due to the collapse of a twelve-story residential building in the town of Surfside, belonging to Miami-Dade County (Florida), has increased to nine, While

156 people are still missing, according to the last balance of the rescue services. The emergency teams have managed to extract four more bodies from the rubble in the last hours after the intense work that has been carried out in what were the Champlain Towers, one of which sank last Thursday, according to its Sunday edition. the newspaper ‘Miami Herald’.

Rescuers have removed the bodies and “more human remains” in a trench dug in the ruins of the building. “We are doing everything possible to identify the recovered remains,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a press conference. According to him, the firefighters and other professionals “are informing them (relatives) of the situation in a very direct way.” «

We still hope to find someone, but it is true that they are aware that we are finding remains and even that we are finding body partsSo we are preparing them for that, ”he added.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, for now ruled out moving from a rescue operation to another recovery, that is, almost ruling out the finding of possible survivors and focusing on the recovery of bodies. «

It will be an indefinite rescue mission. We won’t stop until we pull every neighbor out of the rubble«, He stressed.

This Sunday, in addition, a mass was celebrated at the Church of San José in Miami Beach in tribute to the victims and to support the families of the disappeared. Meanwhile, he

The rescue workers have already received the help of other emergency agencies throughout the State, along with federal services from the United States and international teams from Israel and Mexico., in a mission that is “very active”, according to the mayor.

The collapse of the building occurred during the early hours of last Thursday, around one thirty in the morning (local time), according to the newspaper ‘The Miami Herald’ the spokesman for the emergency services Ray Jadallah.

Most of the residents were sleeping when the incident took place. Authorities at the time asked residents and their families to call the security forces to confirm or report the disappearance of residents, CNN television reported.

Structural damage



A report made in 2018 and released this weekend revealed

structural damage to the concrete floor of the pool, as well as early cracks in the parking lot of the residential complex. “Cracking and spalling is observed at various levels in columns, beams and concrete walls, as well as several considerable detachments both in the upper part of the entrance access ramp and in the lower part of the pool floor”, it is noted in The document.

“Although some of these damages are minor, most of the deterioration in the cement must be repaired soon,” adds the document, collected by the ‘New York Times’ newspaper and the CNN chain. The crack in the cement of the pool – noted in the document – was causing

“Major structural damage” and repair work had not been successful, according to Europa Press.

The report, prepared by the professional firm Morabito Consultants, does not offer, however, any indication that the structure would collapse in the short term. For their part, lawyers for the building’s condominium association maintained that the structure had undergone a series of inspections in recent months. All in all, the

Mayor of Miami-Dade has acknowledged the results of the report and

has ensured that they will purify possible responsibilities until their last consequences. “We’re going to get to the bottom of what has happened to this particular building,” he said.

Still, Surfside authorities fear that rescue efforts will drag on for more than a week. In fact, already

heavy equipment has been moved to the area to carry out the work. For her part, Surfside Town Commissioner Eliana Salzhauer stated that

“It could take weeks” until it really becomes known “who is under the rubble, who has survived, and who has not.