Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/13/2023 – 9:03 am

Wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui are believed to be the deadliest fire in the United States in over 100 years. The cause of the tragedy is still unknown. The number of people killed in the forest fires that hit the American island of Maui, in the Hawaiian archipelago, has risen to 93, according to data released this Sunday (13/08) by local authorities.

It is expected that, as searches continue in the devastated areas, more victims will be found. “It will increase,” said Hawaii Governor Josh Green, referring to the number of deaths. “We can only hope and support those who are alive. Our focus now is to bring people together however we can, give them housing and health care, and then get back to rebuilding.”

These forest fires are the deadliest in the US in over 100 years, surpassing the Camp Fire, in the state of California, which caused 85 deaths and reduced the city of Paradise to ashes.

Only two victims identified

Two of Maui’s three fires are still burning, according to the latest tally by the county, which so far has only been able to verify the identities of two of the 93 confirmed victims.

Local police stressed that the process will be slow as a genetic or dental check is required.

Governor Josh Green said the fires are now “the biggest natural disaster Hawaii has ever experienced”, according to broadcaster CNN, surpassing the 61 confirmed deaths following a tsunami in 1960.

Before Hawaii became a state in 1959, a tsunami in 1946 killed 158 people.

The governor also estimated material losses at around $6 billion. “If you look at what you see now in West Maui, 2,200 structures were destroyed or damaged, 86% are residential,” Green said.

According to local authorities, more than 14,000 people were evacuated from the island of Maui on Wednesday, while about 14,500 were displaced to other nearby islands on Friday.

Revolt for alarm failure

Lahaina County Mayor Richard Bissen said 80 percent of the archipelago’s former capital, and one of Hawaii’s most popular tourist areas, was completely destroyed by the flames from Hurricane Dora.

The cause of the fires is still unknown, but residents are confused and angered by the lack of warnings. Sirens stationed around the island – meant to warn of impending natural disasters – did not go off.

Alerts were sent by mobile phones, TV and radio stations, but the range was limited due to power outages. “You know when we found out there was a fire? When I was across the street,” Vilma Reed, 63, told AFP news agency in the parking lot of a center for homeless people.

md (AFP, Lusa, AP, Reuters)