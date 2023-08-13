This is already the worst natural disaster in the US state, surpassing a tsunami that killed 61 people in 1960.

The death toll from wildfires in Maui, one of the islands of Hawaii (USA), has risen to 93, according to informed the local government on Saturday night (12.Aug.2023). Firefighting crews continue to extinguish fires in the historic town of Lahaina, the hardest hit by the fires.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday (12.Aug), the governor of Hawaii, Josh Green, warned that the death toll should continue to rise. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said sniffer dogs working on the rescue covered only 3% of the search area. The information is from the agency Reuters.

The reported death toll makes the fires the worst natural disaster in Hawaii’s history, surpassing a tsunami that killed 61 people in 1960.

The cost to rebuild Lahaina was estimated at $5.5 billion by the female (acronym for US Federal Emergency Management Agency). More than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed and more than 850 hectares burned. See the before and the after:

On Thursday (10.Aug), US President Joe Biden, approved the release offederal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by wildfires” in Hawaii. The federal government budget will be available to the state. The White House also spoke in the “cost sharing for risk mitigation measures” all over Hawaii.

The fires started on the night of Tuesday (8.Aug) and left hundreds of hectares burned. Thousands of people were left homeless and around 1,000 buildings were destroyed. According to the government of Maui, 1,418 people were in shelters on Friday (11.Aug).

The historic city of Lahaina, which attracts 2 million tourists a year (about 80% of visitors to the island), was one of the hardest hit. According to Ed Sniffen, representative of the Hawaii Department of Transportation, more than 11,000 tourists were evacuated from Maui on Wednesday (9.Aug).

See images posted on social media:



replay/X @GovJoshGreenMD – 11.Aug.2023



replay/X @GovJoshGreenMD – 11.Aug.2023



playback/X CDC



Playback/X US Fire



reproduction/X Female

Warning graphic video !! survivor escaping the Lahaina Maui Hawaii fire pray for the families of the survivors #lahainafire #Hawaiifire #pray4hawaii pic.twitter.com/hbiLJfquOb — Charbel H.Najem (@ChNajem) August 10, 2023

Footage of the initial start of the fires in Lahaina, Maui.#hawaii #wildfire

No official cause has been released yet but class action lawsuits have already been opened by multiple law firms, suing the local utility and power companies for their roll in the tragedy. The class… pic.twitter.com/UGrDbqdEH2 — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) August 12, 2023

Airline passenger shares a birds-eye view of the wildfires that ravaged Maui. #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/Hpmh6KLAz0 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 10, 2023