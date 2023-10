Soldiers attend the funeral of an Israeli soldier killed during combat with Hamas terrorists on the border with the Gaza Strip, in the kibbutz of Kfar Menahem, southern Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The death toll in Israel since Hamas attacks began over the weekend has been updated to more than 800 victims, according to government data.

The Israeli Ministry of Health stated that the total number of injured was 2,506, including 376 in serious condition, due to the aggression by Palestinian militias and the launch of more than 4,400 projectiles from the enclave, although the majority were intercepted.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced this Monday (9) that he ordered the “total siege” of the Gaza Strip, leaving the region “without a supply of electricity, food and fuel”, as a retaliatory measure in the conflict.

The Army recently confirmed that it regained control of all areas occupied two days ago by the militias, but warned that there may still be terrorists hiding there, with whom there have been “intense exchanges of fire”.

In Gaza, at least 2,751 were injured, according to the latest count from the Ministry of Health of the enclave, which since yesterday has been suffering intense bombings in the Israeli counteroffensive.

Hamas accused Israel on Monday (9) of being responsible for the death of at least four hostages who were in its custody, among the 100 people the group kidnapped on Saturday (7), during its action in Israeli territory, where they fired shots. , massacred and kidnapped civilians in 20 communities adjacent to the Strip.

“Occupation bombings overnight and today in the Gaza Strip led to the deaths of four enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of those who held them captive,” said Ay Ubaida, spokesperson for the Al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas. (With EFE agency)