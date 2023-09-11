The last update from the State Civil Defense was released at 6:30 pm this Sunday (September 10); The most affected city is Muçum, with 16 deaths

The number of deaths caused by the extratropical cyclone that passed through several cities in Rio Grande do Sul last week rose to 46, according to report card of the State Civil Defense released at 6:30 pm this Sunday (September 10, 2023).

In the last update, at 12pm on the same day, 3 more deaths had been recorded. The number of missing remains at 46, 30 in Muçum, 8 in Lajeado and 8 in Arroio do Meio.

The deaths were recorded in the cities of Roca Sales (1), Bom Retiro do Sul (1) and Colinas (1).

Heavy rains have hit the State and also cities in Santa Catarina since last Sunday (September 3). Throughout the week, 93 municipalities were affected, totaling 4,794 homeless people and 20,490 homeless people.

The Rio Grande do Sul Executive created a Pix (CNPJ) bank account key to receive donations from those who wish to help flood victims:

SOS Rio Grande do Sul

CNPJ: 92.958.800/0001-38

State Bank of Rio Grande do Sul

This afternoon (10), the federal government, through the acting president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), announced R$741 million in transfers to affected cities.

Alckmin specified how the announced resources will be divided. Here are the numbers: