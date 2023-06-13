The alleged members of a Christian sect who fasted to death in the Shakahola forest (southern Kenya) to meet Jesus Christ They have increased to 284 after the authorities found more corpses on Mondays, the police reported.

The regional police commissioner of the Kenyan coast, Rhoda Onyancha, confirmed these figures, registered since the exhumations began last April.

In statements published by local media, Onyancha indicated that “the number of those rescued (alive) amounts to 95, while those who have been reunited with their families are 19.”

To date, 35 suspects have been detained in connection with the so-called “Shakahola massacre”, and a total of 613 people have been reported missing.

Also this Monday, a total of 65 victims rescued from the forest appeared before the Shanzu court, in the coastal city of Mombasa (south), for allegedly attempting suicide by refusing to eat at a rescue center.



The Prosecutor’s Office filed a request for them to be placed in pretrial detention, since the aforementioned center can no longer hold them. “It is in prison where they will undergo a mental and medical evaluation and will be forced to eat. Now they have become suspects of attempted suicide,” the Prosecutor’s Office explained.

Almost all the dead of the “Shakahola massacre” have been exhumed from graves and mass graves in that forest, except for a few who died in hospital due to their serious condition.

The autopsies of more than a hundred bodies showed that, although all showed signs of starvation, the corpses of at least three minors and one adult also had signs of strangulation and suffocation.

The first investigations by the Police suggest that the faithful were forced to continue fasting even if they wanted to abandon it.

On May 10, the Shanzu court ordered an extension for thirty days (beginning the count on May 3) the detention of the leader of the sect who allegedly persuaded the victims to fast, Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, along with his woman and sixteen other suspects.

On May 2, Nthenge and the other detainees were released by the court in the tourist coastal city of Malindi, after the Prosecutor’s Office stated its intention to file terrorism charges against them, something for which that court declared itself. incompetent.

However, the pastor and his henchmen were arrested minutes later and taken to the Shanzu court, some 120 kilometers away. The president of Kenya, William Ruto, apologized on May 14 on behalf of his government for not having been able to prevent the deaths.

Nthenge, in police custody since April 14, leads the Good News International Church. An ecstasy driver, the pastor was already arrested last March after being accused of the death of two children andn similar circumstances, but was released on bail.

