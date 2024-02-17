A new phase of operation Escudo, renamed “Summer”, began after the death of a Rota soldier on February 2

An unidentified man was killed by São Paulo military police this Saturday morning (17.Feb.2024) on Avenida Miguel Mussa Gaze, in Beco das Almas, in Guarujá. He is the 27th victim of Operation Shieldwhich was renamed Operation Summer.

The PM says he was informed about “armed suspects carrying out drug trafficking”, and moved to the location. In one of the sections of the note, the corporation says that the man shot at the police officers, and in another, that he pointed a gun at the agents. One of them would then have “retaliated” and hit the suspect, “who couldn’t resist”.

According to police, the other individuals fled. A 380 pistol was allegedly found with the victim and, next to him, a 38 caliber revolver. The institution also claims to have located a fanny pack with “more than 600 portions of drugs including marijuana and cocaine”.

The weapons of the suspect and the police officer were seized for forensic examination. The case was registered at the Guarujá police station as a homicide “resulting from police intervention, drug trafficking and illegal possession or possession of a restricted firearm”.

OPERATION SHIELD X SUMMER

After death of soldier Samuel Wesley Cosmo, from Rota (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar), on January 2, the government of São Paulo launched a new phase of Operation Shield. Your 1st phase started in July 2023after the death of another Rota PM, and left at least 28 dead in about 40 days.

Last Sunday (11.Feb.2024), the São Paulo State Police OmbudsmanThe State Public Defender's Office and some congressmen were in Baixada Santista and collected from residents reports of violent attacks, torture and executions by police officers.

Last Friday (16.Feb.2024), the São Paulo Public Defender's Office, the NGO Conectas Human Rights and the Vladimir Herzog Institute sent an appeal to the IACHR (Inter-American Commission on Human Rights) and the UN for the end of the operation and the mandatory use of body cameras.

In recent days, the PM-SP started to refer to the action as operation summer – which is what was ongoing when soldier Samuel Cosmo was killed earlier this month.