Several days after the accident, 33 people are still hospitalized and the investigations are trying to clarify who could be the culprit of this failure on one of the most controversial lines in the Mexican capital. At the moment, the accusing voices point to possible cuts in the budget and the responsibility of the current chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, who was mayor of the Federal District when the works took place.

Follow the drama caused by the accident in the Mexico City subway, which claimed the lives of two more people, bringing the total to 26 deaths since Monday. The serious accident shocked the entire country and raised criticism about who is responsible for a beam of the structure through which the train passes gave way and caused the accident.

The number of victims could rise in the coming days, since 33 people who were traveling last Monday on line 12 are still admitted. Controversy has surrounded the Mayor’s Office of the capital due to their possible responsibility for what happened. Many neighbors had repeatedly denounced the poor condition of the facilities and had warned about possible accidents.

This line was called in its day the “gold line” due to the great investment that was deposited on it to make it a reality, however, problems flourished a year after its construction with constant closures of its stations and structural problems that worsened after the great earthquake that shook the center of the country in 2017.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that there will be a “thorough investigation” and that “absolutely nothing will be hidden.” However, one of the main people accused of being responsible for the accident is his right hand in the Government, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

Ebrard was mayor of Mexico City until a few months before the line’s inauguration. In other words, the construction and bidding for this were carried out during his tenure. Before the accident occurred, the extra cost of the works had been widely criticized, but after this situation all eyes are on him.

Ebrard was confident despite the accusations and assured that he was fully available to the authorities that required it because “he who acts with integrity should not fear anything.”

A protester carries a poster calling for justice for the victims of the subway accident. In Mexico City, Mexico, on May 7, 2021. © Edgard Garrido / Reuters

The pointing finger is also pointing at the current mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum. Critical voices point out that, during the last year, the mayor’s office made a series of cuts in the city’s subway that could be the cause of not having detected the failure in the beam that caused the collapse.

Sheinbaum acknowledged at a press conference that during 2020 there was a budget reduction in the subway due to the coronavirus pandemic, but affirmed that this did not affect the security part of the service. According to her, the budget reduction was “remedied” with subsidies from the capital government. “If you translate it into budget per passenger, it means that, on the contrary, there was an increase,” he remarked.

Mexicans protest in the streets and hold candles in honor of the victims

This Friday several marches were held that demanded an explanation and clarification of who is responsible for the accident. The motto of the march that was held was “it was not an accident, it was negligence.”

In addition, hundreds of people gathered in the vicinity of the accident to pay tribute and place candles in memory of the victims.

“When you leave, you want a little light to shine on you. We will always be remembering you,” Leticia, a 70-year-old neighbor who lives just a few meters from the area of ​​the accident, told EFE news agency.

Several citizens protest to claim responsibility for the Mexico City subway accident. May 7, 2021. © Edgard Garrido / Reuters

Neighbors remembered in front of the rubble what they had been denouncing for years. “Many people said that he was going to fall, so many voices said that he was going to fall and he fell. Badly done, it was very badly done.”

This accident has highlighted the deteriorated state of many of the public services enjoyed by citizens living on the outskirts of the Mexican capital.

With EFE