The death toll rose to 20 landslide which hit a mountainous village in Yunnan province, in southwest China, on Monday (Jan 22, 2024). The information was released this Tuesday (23 January) by the state news agency Xinhua. Another 24 people are missing. More than 200 residents were evacuated after the landslide. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for every effort to be made to search for and rescue the missing people.