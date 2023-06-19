The number was disclosed by the country’s authorities; representatives of Russia say that there was a record of 29 deaths

The death toll from floods following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam has risen to 16 in Ukraine, according to official figures from Kiev authorities. Russian representatives confirm 29 deaths. The information is from the newspaper Reuters.

The structure exploded on June 6. The Ukrainian Environment Ministry estimates that 600 to 800 tons of oil were dumped into the water. The attack also killed thousands of fish in Dnipro, a town in the Dnipropetrovsk region 336 km from the town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson.

The dam failure destroyed farmland and affected civilian supplies. More than 3,600,000 people had to be evacuated from flooded areas in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, according to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry.

Still according to the ministry, according to a note released on Telegram on Saturday (June 17), another 31 people are considered missing and about 1,300 houses remain flooded.

Ukraine accuses Russia of being responsible for the dam explosion. The site has been under Russian control since the early days of the country’s invasion in 2022.

International legal experts who assist Ukrainian prosecutors point out how “highly probable” that the destruction was due to explosives planted by the Russians.

However, the Kremlin accuses Kiev of sabotaging the hydroelectric dam in order to cut off an important source of water for Crimean territory.

