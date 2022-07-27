At least 12 civilians and three UN blue helmets have already died in the protests that broke out on Monday in several cities in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to demand the withdrawal of the United Nations peacekeeping mission (Monusco) in Congo, the Congolese government spokesman and Minister of Communication, Patrick Muyaya, reported on Tuesday night. Previously, the DRC Executive had announced that five people had died and another 50 had been injured in a demonstration against the UN mission in Goma, the capital of North Kivu. The protest later spread to the city of Butembo, 300 kilometers to the north, where another seven civilians were killed and at least 61 wounded on Tuesday, the spokesman said. It was also in that city where a soldier and two Monusco policemen were shot dead, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, confirmed at his daily press conference in New York on Wednesday.

In both Goma and Butembo, UN peacekeepers have been accused by protesters of using excessive force to repel the protest when some civilians began throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at Monusco headquarters, which at least three were looted and burned, confirmed in a tweet the Kivu Security Barometer of the New York University Congo Study Group and Human Rights Watch (HRW). Of the five deaths recorded in Goma, at least two died when the UN blue helmets opened fire on protesters, according to a journalist from the Reuters agency.

A protester injured in the clashes, this Wednesday in Sake. Moses Sawasawa (AP)

According to the data from that barometer, the real death toll is even higher than the 15 announced by the authorities. The institution ensures that the deceased are at least 17: six civilians in Goma and eight in Butembo, to which must be added the three UN staff members. The wounded, only in the capital of North Kivu, amount to 127, always according to that source.

The spokesman for the Secretary General of the United Nations, Farhan Haq, pointed out, referring to the accusations of excessive use of force, that “obviously, if there is any responsibility on the part of the UN forces in any of the deaths or injured people, we will follow up on it.” Haq later assured that the blue helmets had been advised to use tear gas to disperse the protesters and to only fire “warning shots if necessary,” the text emphasizes. The spokesman also announced that the Deputy Secretary General for UN peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, plans to travel to Congo “as soon as possible.”

“war crimes”

The United Nations has in turn released a statement containing the condemnation of the UN Secretary General, António Guterres. The head of the United Nations warns in it that “any attack directed against the United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime” and asks the Congolese authorities “to investigate these incidents and quickly bring those responsible to justice.” Justice”. Two of the deceased blue helmets were Indians, according to the country’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, quoted by Reuters. The third was Moroccan, according to Butembo police chief Paul Ngoma.

On Monday, the initially peaceful demonstration against the UN mission degenerated when a mob entered the UN headquarters in Goma, smashing windows and scaling walls, before looting the premises and setting fire to at least one sentry box. . Numerous videos on social networks show people taking all kinds of objects, from bed frames and mattresses to doors and refrigerators. Some demonstrators raided the homes of UN workers who were evacuated under military escort. The looting was repeated the next day, this time in the transit camp for ex-combatants of armed groups in the process of reinsertion —including former child soldiers— managed by the UN. “We don’t want Monusco anymore”, “Bye bye (goodbye) Monusco”, was read in posters of the demonstrators.

The protest had been called by civil society organizations and by a youth faction of President Félix Tshisekedi’s ruling party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS). On July 15, the president of the Senate, Modeste Bahati, had asked the blue helmets in Goma to “pack their bags” for their inability to restore peace in a country that has practically never known it.

Although the two successive wars that Congo has experienced since 1988 officially ended in 2003, at least 122 armed groups are still active in the east of the country, according to the Kivu Security Barometer. This situation has been aggravated by the resurgence in November 2021 of a powerful militia, the M23, in which many Congolese see the hand of neighboring Rwanda, an accusation that the Rwandan government denies. Attacks by this and other armed groups have forced tens of thousands of Congolese from their homes in recent months.

A protester on Monday held a sign reading “Monusco, get out” at the entrance to the Monusco complex, the UN blue helmet mission, in Goma. Moses Sawasawa (AP)

Monusco, present in the DRC since 1999 (until 2009 its name was Monuc), is considered one of the most important and expensive missions of the UN, with some 12,000 soldiers and 1,600 police officers deployed in 2021 and an annual budget of one billion of dollars. Its defenders argue that, without it, the violence in Congo would have been much worse in its more than two decades of presence in the country, and that, despite its size, its forces are insufficient to guarantee security in a country whose extension almost five times that of Spain. His detractors argue, not only the recurring complaints of abuse, especially sexual abuse, against the population, but also his passivity in the face of massacres such as the one in Kisangani (northeast) in 2002, in which some 1,200 people died, according to Amnesty International, despite his presence in the city, or that of Kiwanja (east) in 2008, when 150 people were massacred and many women raped 800 meters from the local headquarters of the United Nations mission.

