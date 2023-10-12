Bodies of downed Hamas fighters in the Be’eri kibbutz near the Gaza Strip, October 11, 2023. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The number of deaths in Israel due to the attack by the Islamic fundamentalist organization Hamas last Saturday has now reached 1,300, according to medical sources cited by the local press, while the total number of deaths caused by Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip is 1,354, according to data from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In Israel, a total of 3,268 hospitalized injuries were also recorded, of which 28 are in critical condition, 348 in serious condition and 581 in moderate condition, according to the latest data from the Israeli Ministry of Health.

On the Gaza side, in addition to the 1,354 dead, many of them civilians, there are 6,049 injured to varying degrees, as well as 31 dead in the West Bank, in addition to around 180 injured.

The death toll on both sides adds around a thousand deaths among the Hamas militiamen who fell in combat against the security forces in Israeli territory, where sporadic fighting still occurs, with five militiamen killed yesterday, according to the Army spokesman , Richard Hecht.

The spokesperson confirmed that the Armed Forces have so far notified affected families of the deaths of 220 Israeli soldiers killed in action, a provisional number that could rise.

Nothing is yet known about the fate of those kidnapped by Hamas and taken to Gaza as hostages, which could number around 200 people, according to some Israeli estimates.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad claim to have around 130 hostages between both groups, and the Israeli government confirmed the identities of 97 of them and notified their families, according to another Army spokesman, Daniel Hagari, revealed today.