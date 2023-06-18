Deutsche Wellei

06/18/2023

Storms caused flooding, flooding and landslides, affecting 41 cities in Rio Grande do Sul and 31 cities in Santa Catarina. More than 3,700 people are homeless and almost 700 are displaced. The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul said this Sunday morning (06/18) that the death toll reached 13 due to the passage of the extratropical cyclone in the state on Thursday . Until then, the agency had accounted for 11 deaths.

More than 3,700 people are homeless and almost 700 are displaced. Four people are still missing, all from the municipality of Caraá, about 90 kilometers from Porto Alegre, which has just over 8,000 inhabitants. Five people who were missing until dawn this Sunday have been found alive.

The extratropical cyclone caused heavy rains and strong winds in southern Santa Catarina and northern Rio Grande do Sul. The storms caused flooding, flooding, flash floods and landslides, which affected 41 cities in Rio Grande do Sul and 31 cities in Santa Catarina.

In Santa Catarina, there is no record of deaths and disappearances. There are also no homeless or displaced people. The water that flooded the municipalities has already gone down, and the cities that had landslides are already recovering these places.

According to the National Center for Risk Management and Natural Disasters (Cemaden), the forecast for this Sunday is for better weather. The cyclone moved towards the ocean, and there are remnants of wind on the north coast of Rio Grande do Sul. The concern now will be low temperatures, as winter begins next week.

Civil Defense warns those returning to the affected area

The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul recommends that people who wish to return to their homes check the structural and security conditions. “Clean the place and all material that came into contact with water. Communicate the authorities if you identify risks”, warns the agency.

The extratropical cyclone is a low atmospheric pressure system that arises outside the tropics. It is associated with cold fronts and found in mid to high latitudes. In the Southern Hemisphere, cyclones rotate clockwise, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) and the Center for Weather Forecast and Climate Studies (Cptec).

The cyclone that hit the south of the country, associated with a cold front, formed in the Atlantic Ocean over the past week. The low pressure area in the middle and high levels of the atmosphere potentiated the formation of the cyclone on land, transporting moisture from the ocean to the continent.

