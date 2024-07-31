At least 11 people have died in Venezuela during protests against the disputed official results of Sunday’s (28) presidential election, according to four NGOs in the country.

Of that total, five deaths occurred in the capital, Caracas, two in the state of Zulia, two in Yaracuy, one in Aragua and another in Táchira, the NGOs Foro Penal, Justicia, Encuentro y Perdón (JEP), Provea and Laboratorio da Paz said in a press conference.

Dictator Nicolás Maduro has blamed the opposition for the violence in the protests and threatened its leaders, and there are already rumors that they could be arrested in the coming days.

“There will be no impunity in the face of the criminal terrorist wave. I hold everyone accountable [o candidato à presidência Edmundo] González Urrutia for everything that is happening in Venezuela, for the criminal violence, for the delinquents, for the injured, for the dead, for the destruction,” said the dictator this Tuesday, during a meeting of the Council of State and Defense of the Nation, according to information from the website Efecto Cocuyo.

“You will be held directly responsible, Edmundo González Urrutia and María Corina Machado [líder opositora]. Justice has to arrive, there has to be justice in Venezuela, the people cannot be allowed to be attacked,” he threatened.

Like the National Electoral Council (CNE), the Public Ministry and the Legislature, the Venezuelan Judiciary is subservient to Maduro.

Faced with the dictator’s threat, the Costa Rican government said it had received information that González and Machado could be arrested soon and offered political asylum to both.

“We have been informed that there are arrest warrants for María Corina Machado and Edmundo González in Venezuela. Through me, the government of the Republic announces that we are willing to grant political asylum, refuge, in Costa Rica, to both María Corina Machado and Edmundo González,” said Costa Rican Foreign Minister Arnoldo André in a video distributed to the media.

Since Monday (29), there have been several protests in Caracas and across much of Venezuela in rejection of the results of the presidential election announced by the CNE – which gave the victory to Maduro. The acts were responded to, in many cases, with repression by police and military.

The coordinator of the NGO Laboratorio de la Paz, Lexys Rendón, said that this entity registered a total of 210 “spontaneous protests” throughout the “country”, which were responded to with “repressive actions by the Venezuelan State”.

According to her, members of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, militarized police) and agents of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), in addition to “armed collectives linked to the State”, generated “a wave of repression”.

A report released by the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office indicated that at least 749 protesters were arrested. (With EFE Agency)