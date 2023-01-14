London police say the number of people injured in a church shooting has risen to six

The death toll from a shooting near a church in central London has risen to six, including two children. Writes about it TASS with reference to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident took place on Phoenix Road near Euston railway station in the center of the British capital. “We can confirm that six people were injured in the shooting incident this afternoon,” the police said.

The seven-year-old girl is said to be in critical condition in the hospital. Another 12-year-old girl was slightly injured in the leg and was discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary assistance.

Four women aged 21, 41, 48 and 54 were also injured. The condition of three of them does not pose a threat to life.

Law enforcement officers noted that at the moment the operational investigation is ongoing. “No one has been arrested at this stage,” the police said.

Earlier it was reported that four people were injured in a shooting that an unknown person opened in London near the church where the funeral took place. According to preliminary data, the shots were fired from a moving vehicle that fled the scene.