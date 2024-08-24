The death toll from a landslide caused by heavy rains on the southern Thai tourist island of Phuket has risen to at least 10, authorities said Saturday, a day after the disaster. Three people are still missing and 19 others were injured, the Thai government said in a statement.

Police said Friday that two Russian tourists, a Burmese citizen and two Thais were among the dead.

Images posted on social media show completely destroyed homes, piles of rubble and volunteers working in muddy water.

The disaster occurred on Friday in a residential area of ​​the island that includes hotels and tourist apartments.

Volunteer soldiers, police and paramedics were deployed to participate in clean-up operations and deliver food to those affected.

The government said, “Additional funds have been allocated to help the victims, and a team has been formed to study the causes of the landslide.”

Thailand experiences monsoon rains every year, but climate change is intensifying this phenomenon, increasing the likelihood of devastating floods.

Thailand is currently affected by heavy monsoon rains that are causing flooding, especially on the southern coast and in the north of the country.