At least 16 people died after a fire broke out at a department store in the central Chinese city of Zigong, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The first alerts about the fire came at around 18:00 local time (10:00 GMT) on Wednesday, and initial investigations suggest that it was caused by construction work that was being carried out.

Rescue operations ended at around 3:00 a.m. local time this morning (2 p.m. Wednesday), when the death toll was declared after it was confirmed that no one was trapped in the building.

By 10:30 p.m. local time (2:30 p.m. GMT), firefighters had managed to evacuate about 75 people from the shopping center.

Videos published by local media showed groups of people crowded on a terrace of the building, fleeing the thick column of smoke emanating from it.

The complex, The 14-storey plant is located in a technological zone in Zigong, considered the sixth most important city in Sichuan province. and home to nearly 1.3 million people.

Following the incident, a team of experts from the Ministry of Emergency Management was sent to the area to participate in the investigation of the events.

EFE