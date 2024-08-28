The death toll from recent floods in 11 districts of Bangladesh has risen to 31, according to a report by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief. Five million, 822 thousand, 734 people have been affected in 528 municipalities.

Two people are still missing in the Moulvibazar area. The Bangladesh Army has already provided all necessary assistance, including ships and speedboats to transport equipment, generators and fuel to mobile network operators and tower operators to restore services damaged by the floods, the Daily Sun reported on Saturday.