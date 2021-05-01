Saturday, May 1, 2021
Death toll rises in a car bomb attack on a guesthouse in Afghanistan

May 1, 2021
Damage after a car bomb attack in Afghanistan

The death toll from a car bomb attack on a guesthouse in Logar province, central Afghanistan, has risen to 24, officials said on Saturday.
A member of the regional council, Hasibullah Stankzai and the head of the Regional Health Department, Rasul Gul Samar, said that 110 other civilians, including children and women, were injured in the explosion, which occurred yesterday evening.
Friday in the city of “Bole e Alam”, capital of the region.
Local officials reported that all the victims, civilians, most of them students, were staying at the guesthouse, as they prepared for an admission test to a national university, and residents from nearby homes.
Samar said that a local hospital was damaged in the blast, wounding 11 health workers.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source: Agencies

