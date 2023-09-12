New victim was found in the municipality of Colinas; 46 people remain missing

The number of deaths in Rio Grande do Sul rose to 47 as a result of the floods that hit the state in recent weeks. The new victim was found in the municipality of Colinas, according to the bulletin released by the Civil Defense this Tuesday (September 12, 2023), at 7am.

The number of missing remains at 46, 30 in Muçum, 8 in Lajeado and another 8 in Arroio do Meio.

Civil Defense counted 340,928 people affected in the State. To date, 3,130 have been rescued in the 97 municipalities affected by the floods caused by the extratropical cyclone. 4,794 gauchos remain homeless and 20,517 displaced.

The State has 340,918 people affected, 20,490 displaced and 4,794 homeless. To help, the Rio Grande do Sul Executive established a PIX (CNPJ) bank account key to receive donations from those who wish to help flood victims.

PIX for the SOS Rio Grande do Sul account

CNPJ: 92.958.800/0001-38

State Bank of Rio Grande do Sul

The interim president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) announced on Sunday (September 10) R$ 741 million in transfers to cities hit by the extratropical cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul. Over the weekend, the politician went to the State to visit the affected municipalities.

On Monday (September 11), the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), said that it is still “I need to understand” how the resources announced by the federal government will be transferred to the State.