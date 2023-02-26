There are still 1,290 people homeless and 1,150 displaced; 63 deaths were recorded in São Sebastião

The number of people killed by the rains on the coast of São Paulo rose to 64 this Sunday (Feb.26, 2023), according to the Civil Defense bulletin at 7:35 am. According to the organ, there are still 1,290 homeless people and 1,150 displaced.

In São Sebastião (SP), the region most affected by the rains, up to this Sunday morning (26.Feb.) 63 deaths were recorded, in addition to 28 injured. In Ubatuba, the death of a child was recorded in the first days of the storm.

For Civil Defense, displaced these are people who have left their homes but do not need shelter. For example, they can be with family or friends. Already the homeless are in public or private shelters.



The Fire Department and Civil Defense continue the search for other victims for the 8th day in a row. On Friday (Feb 24), 180 marines from the Navy They arrived to São Sebastião to assist in operations.

The storm recorded off the coast of São Paulo was the most intense in the country’s history, with an accumulated record of 682 millimeters in 24 hours. “The rain that hit the municipalities of the North Coast is one of the greatest tragedies in the history of São Paulo. It was also the highest amount of rain ever recorded in the country, with 682 millimeters and an incalculable trail of destruction.”, informed the government of São Pauloin note.