The death toll from the explosion at the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan has risen to three. This was reported on Sunday, August 14, in the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“The body of another deceased has been found. The number of victims has reached three, ”the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Health, 61 people were injured in the incident.

The explosion in the shopping center became known earlier that day, on August 14. The difficulty level of the resulting fire has been increased to #3.

The Yerevan City Hall reported that people could still remain under the rubble of the shopping center. Thus, the rescuers of Armenia received 20 appeals with a request to establish the fate of relatives after the incident.

The moment of the powerful explosion was caught on video. The footage shows that the roof of the building was literally torn apart from the impact from the inside, after which the nearby street was filled with thick smoke. People in panic began to run away from the scene.

A fire in a pyrotechnics warehouse may have caused an explosion in a shopping center.