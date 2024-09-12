Home World

Whole areas are completely under water. © VNA/XinHua/dpa

The number of dead and missing people after super typhoon “Yagi” continues to rise in Vietnam. Thailand is also battling the effects – and a famous cave is under water again.

Hanoi – In Vietnam, the extent of the destruction caused by the violent typhoon “Yagi” is becoming increasingly clear. The number of dead has now risen to 197, the disaster control agency announced. Almost 130 people are still missing after landslides and flash floods. According to the authorities, the most violent tropical storm in decades raged for 15 hours over the weekend, mainly in the north of the country.

The capital Hanoi was also badly affected. The online portal of the newspaper “vnexpress.net” spoke of the most severe flooding in the metropolis in 20 years.

Persistent heavy rain is causing concern among the authorities. © VNA/XinHua/dpa

The natural disaster has already had a significant impact on everyday life: Prices – especially for vegetables – have more than doubled in the past few days, media reported. “The floods make transportation difficult and supplies are limited,” said a market vendor in Hanoi, explaining the exploding costs.

1.5 million farm animals dead

According to the disaster management agency, the tropical storm has damaged more than 130,000 houses, many of which are under water. The roofs of numerous shops and schools have also been torn off. According to the information, around 1.5 million livestock have died, mainly poultry and cattle. Almost 200,000 hectares of rice fields have been significantly damaged. Heavy rain is forecast for some regions.

Heavy rain and rising water levels are also causing increasing concern in Thailand. In 48 provinces, including the capital Bangkok, there were warnings of further heavy rainfall and flash floods for the weekend and next week. The northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai on the border with Myanmar, which are particularly popular with tourists from all over the world, have been particularly badly affected. The number of fatalities has risen to six, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported online, citing the authorities.

World-famous cave flooded

The famous Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand, which became famous in 2018 due to a dramatic event, is reportedly completely under water again. After the cave was suddenly flooded, twelve young footballers and their coach had to seek safety in its branching passages – four kilometers from the entrance.

The famous Tham Luang cave was flooded again after days of rain. (Archive photo) © Carola Frentzen/dpa

For a good two weeks, half the world was worried, then all those trapped were rescued alive by special divers in a spectacular rescue operation. The entrance to the cave is now partially accessible to visitors again during the dry season – it is regularly closed during the rainy season. dpa