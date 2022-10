A total of 110 miners were working at the Amasra mine in Bartin province at the time of the explosion. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SELIM BOSTANCI/SHUTTERSTOCK

The official death toll from the explosion at a coal mine in Turkey on Friday (14), on the coast of the Black Sea, officially rose to 40 this Saturday (15). In total, 11 miners remain hospitalized, five of them in serious condition, and one remains missing.

“We have reached 40 martyrs (dead) now. Despite the fire (at the mine), the rescue teams managed with great sacrifice to take out another 40 miners,” confirmed Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

A total of 110 miners were working at the Amasra mine, in the province of Bartin, at the time of the explosion, which for reasons still unknown took place around 18:15 on Friday (14) at a depth of 300 meters. According to the Turkish newspaper Evrensela report by the Court of Auditors already indicated in 2019 that gas leaks with risk of explosion were being recorded in this well.