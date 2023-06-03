Deputy Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Melik-Guseinov announced six dead in an accident

The death toll in an accident in the Nizhny Novgorod region involving a truck has risen to six people. This was announced by the Deputy Governor and Head of the Ministry of Health of the region David Melik-Huseinov in his Telegram-channel.

“Unfortunately, at 08:55 in the intensive care unit of the Vorotyn Central District Hospital, another victim of an accident died – a woman born in 1988. At the moment, six people have died due to the accident,” the deputy governor said.

The passenger car followed from Moscow to Kazan and crashed into a Gazelle. Emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident two minutes later.

The accident in the Russian region occurred on the morning of Saturday, June 3. Among the dead are three children born in 2014, 2015 and 2020. The cause of the accident is still unknown.