46 people remain missing, reports Civil Defense; read how to participate in aid campaigns

The number of deaths rose to 43 due to the intense rains that hit several cities in Rio Grande do Sul. This Sunday (September 10, 2020), a State Civil Defense bulletin released at 7am recorded one death in the city of Cruzeiro do Sul.

The number of missing remains at 46, being: 30 from Muçum, 8 from Lajeado and 8 from Arroio do Meio.

The State has 150,341 people affected, 11,642 displaced and 3,798 homeless. To help, the Rio Grande do Sul Executive established a PIX (CNPJ) bank account key to receive donations from those who wish to help flood victims.

PIX for the SOS Rio Grande do Sul account

CNPJ: 92.958.800/0001-38

State Bank of Rio Grande do Sul

The government declares that the amounts will arrive through an official channel and that they will be well applied. “The entire process will be audited. The account belongs to Banrisul and the amounts will be managed in partnership with entities recognized in social assistance and humanitarian aid work, to reduce bureaucracy and speed up arrival to those in need”, states.

The main needs are: personal hygiene kits, cleaning kits, warm clothing, bed and bath items and blankets. This material must be delivered sanitized to the collection points.

Donation drop-off locations