Demonstrators demand the release of Pedro Castillo, the closure of Congress and new elections. Parliamentarians reject the new president’s proposal to advance the election. The protests that broke out in Peru after the removal of President Pedro Castillo have already left at least 22 dead and dozens injured, according to data released by the Peruvian Ministry of Health this Friday (12/16). .

The Peruvian Health Ministry detailed that, of the total deaths, eight happened in the department of Ayacucho, six in Apurímac, three in La Libertad, one in Cusco, three in Junín and another in Arequipa. So far, the identities of all the victims have not been released, but at least three of them were minors.

The ministry also disclosed that 63 holidays remain hospitalized after the protests that took place in various parts of the country. According to the folder, 26 of them are in Ayacucho, where on Thursday protesters tried to take over the airport, which led the military to open fire on them, as can be seen in several videos published on social networks.

Protests in the country began after Castillo’s ousting. On December 7, he tried to dissolve the Peruvian Congress, intervene in public powers and rule by decree, claiming that the opposition did not allow him to carry out his work and that he received racist treatment.

Castillo received no institutional support and his cabinet resigned in rejection of the failed coup attempt. Soon after, he was removed and arrested. He is now investigated for rebellion and conspiracy.

The protests began to intensify last Sunday. Protesters are demanding Castillo’s release, the resignation of his successor Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress and immediate general elections.

In response to the public disorder, the country’s new president declared a 30-day state of emergency on Wednesday. The measure allows the Armed Forces to participate in internal security. The government also decreed a curfew in 15 provinces of eight departments. The measure began on the night of this Friday.

President asks for dialogue

The curfew will be in effect in the country for at least five days. Movement restrictions start between 18:00 and 20:00 (local time), depending on the region.

This Friday, the Peruvian president asked for dialogue and lamented the deaths. “I regret the tragic events that claimed the lives of several compatriots in various regions of the country. This has to end”, emphasized Boluarte during a graduation ceremony for officers of the Military School of Chorrillos.

The president summoned the leaders of the Catholic, Christian and Evangelical churches to set up a dialogue table in each of the regions that were mobilized, in order to open spaces to convene the representatives who lead the marches to listen to their demands and channel them.

The violent repression of the protests has already led two ministers from Boluarte’s first cabinet to resign. They are the heads of Education and Culture, Patricia Correa and Jair Pérez. “The death of compatriots has no justification. State violence cannot be disproportionate and cause deaths,” said Correa upon leaving office.

Congress rejects early elections

The Peruvian Congress this Friday rejected a bill to bring forward the general elections to December 2023. Presented by the president of the Constitution commission, Hernando Guerra, the proposal received 49 votes in favor, 33 against and 25 abstentions, far from the majority of the 87 votes necessary for its approval.

The proposal provided for the reduction of the mandate of Boluarte and the parliamentarians, which should end in July 2026, and incorporated several projects presented to bring forward the elections.

The proposal to hold elections in December 2023 was defended by Boluarte. After the defeat in Congress, the president appealed to parliamentarians this Saturday to approve the anticipation of the election. She ruled out yet resigning.

constant political crisis

Since 2016, Peru has experienced a sequence of political crises, with Congress and presidents clashing. President Martin Vizcarra, who governed the country from 2018 to 2020, dissolved Congress in 2019 and ordered new elections to be held. The new Legislature then removed Vizcarra from office the following year.

Next came President Manuel Merino, who lasted less than a week before a violent crackdown on protests killed two protesters and injured 200 more. His successor, Francisco Sagasti, lasted nine months before Castillo took power.

cn (afp, Reuters, Efe, Lusa)