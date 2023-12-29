According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 70% of the victims were women and children; more than 7,000 Palestinians are missing

The number of deaths in the Gaza Strip due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas reached 21,507 this Friday (29.Dec), after a new offensive by Israeli tanks and planes in the center of the Gaza Strip carried out on Wednesday (27.Dec ) and on Thursday (Dec 28). The information was published by the news agency Al Jazeeraare sourced from the Gaza Ministry of Health (controlled by Hamas) and cannot be independently verified.

In the West Bank there are 316 more dead, which increases the number of victims to 21,823 in Palestine. According to the agency, at least 8,800 children were killed in Gaza and another 79 in the West Bank. The number of women killed in both territories totals 6,301. The State of Israel does not release the numbers of women and children killed. Another 64,445 people have been injured since the start of the conflict, 55,715 on the Palestinian side and 8,730 on the Israeli side. More than 7,000 Palestinians are missing.

In addition to Palestinian territory, Israel has also attacked targets in Syria and Lebanon and threatens to intensify military action in the north of its territory if the Lebanese do not push the Hezbollah group away from the border. On Wednesday (Dec 27), Israel's War Cabinet Minister, Benny Gantz, said that “the situation on Israel’s northern border demands change”.

“If the world and the Lebanese government do not act to stop the shooting of northern Israeli residents and to distance Hezbollah from the border, the IDF [Forças de Defesa de Israel] they will do it”Gantz told reporters.