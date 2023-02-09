The death toll from a gas explosion in a residential building in the Zaeltsevsky district of Novosibirsk has risen to 14 people. This was announced on Friday, February 10, by a source of Izvestia.

“The body of another deceased has been found. The total number of victims is 14 people,” the source said.

An explosion of domestic gas occurred on February 9 at around 7:43 (3:43 Moscow time) in a five-story panel building on Lineinaya Street. The entrance to the house collapsed, 30 apartments were destroyed. The explosion was followed by a fire on an area of ​​300 square meters. m.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). According to him, two people were detained – a 45-year-old and a 25-year-old residents of the Omsk region.

According to investigators, a few days before the incident, they were performing maintenance work on gas stoves in several apartments of the multi-storey building in which the explosion occurred. The suspects presented themselves as employees of Mezhregiongaz Service LLC.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia Alexander Kurenkov arrived at the scene of the incident with a task force. He said that about eight people could be under the rubble, and added that the chances of finding survivors are small, but they are. Rescuers continue to work.

Governor of the region Andrey Travnikov declared February 10 a day of mourning for those killed in the explosion. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a tragedy, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished recovery to the injured.