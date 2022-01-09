At least 200 people have died in several attacks carried out by gunmen this week in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Zamfara, a government official said on Sunday.

“It’s horrible and tragic. More than 200 people were buried today (Sunday) due to the invasion of bandits,” said Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, quoted by her spokesperson Nneka Ikem Abiebeze.

“We are also concerned about the hundreds of displaced people fleeing their communities,” he added.

Central and northwestern Nigeria have been home to criminal gangs for years, attacking villages, murdering or kidnapping for ransom.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday classified the attacks usually carried out by these “thugs” as “terrorist acts” and announced a strengthening of the law against their perpetrators, as well as against their informants and supporters.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned this week’s attacks in a statement, but did not name the death toll.

On Saturday, four local residents told AFP that at least 140 people had been killed by groups of armed men in about 10 towns in Zamfara state.

The four witnesses stated that they attended the victims’ funerals in their respective cities.

According to reports, hundreds of gunmen on motorbikes invaded several towns in Anka and Bukkuyum districts between Wednesday and Thursday, shooting at residents and looting and burning houses, residents said.

The Nigerian military reported this week that it had killed 537 “armed bandits and other criminal elements”, arrested 374 since May last year and released 452 “kidnapped civilians”.

According to analyst Kabir Adamu, from Beacon Consulting Nigeria, the deaths reported by residents could be a response to these police and military operations.

