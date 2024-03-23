The number of fatalities in the terrorist attack that occurred on Friday at a concert hall in the Moscow region has risen to 93 peoplereported the Russian Instruction Committee (IC).

“Currently the number of deaths amounts to 93 people. This figure will increase,” says a statement from the IC.

Previously, the authorities had estimated 60 the number of fatalities, although they warned that this figure could increase as the search and rescue work at the crime scene progressed.

Among the deceased there are at least three childrenaccording to official data.

According to Russian investigators, the cause of death of those attending the concert, where the tragedy occurred, is gunshot wounds and smoke poisoning from the fire set by the attackers.

At the Crocus City Hall shopping center after the shooting. Photo:AFP Share

Meanwhile, the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported larrest of eleven people in relation to the attack.

Among those arrested are four terrorists who personally participated in the attack, as reported by the director of the FSB, Alexandr Bórtnikov, to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The suspects were detained in the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine.

According to the Russian security services, the terrorists intended to cross the border into Ukraine and maintained “contacts” with representatives of that country.

“After the terrorist attack, the criminals intended to cross the Russian-Ukrainian border and had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side,” the FSB said in a statement.

“Terrorist attack investigation continues“he added.

Ukraine assured the day before that it “has nothing to do” with the attack committed on Friday on the outskirts of Moscow, something that was also done by the Russian volunteers who fought on the Ukrainian side and who recently carried out several incursions into Russian territory.

Russian uniformed officers attend to the shooting in Moscow. Photo:EFE Share

Currently, in hospitals in Moscow and the Moscow region 107 of the 121 injured in the attack are foundwhich was claimed last night by the Islamic State.

According to health sources, 44 victims of the attackincluding two children, are in serious condition.

EFE

