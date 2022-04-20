Home page World

Of: Sarah Neumeyer

Police vehicles are parked in front of the Pniowek coal mine: four people died in an explosion in the mine. © Zbigniew Meissner/dpa

Several people are missing after an explosion at a lignite mine in Poland. Five people died in the mine accident.

Update from Wednesday, April 20th, 2022, 4 p.m: At least five people died and more than 20 others were injured in a mine accident in southern Poland. Seven people were still being searched for after the two explosions in the lignite mine in Pawlowice Slawskie, according to the authorities and the mine operator JSW on Wednesday. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during a visit to the scene of the accident that a rescue worker was among the fatalities.

“The words get stuck in your throat because we now know that five people are dead and seven are still stuck in the mine tunnels,” Morawiecki told journalists at the scene of the accident. There are also “more than 20 injured in the hospital with severe burns”. Morawiecki expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

Explosions in mine in Poland: Search for missing people is underway

Update from Wednesday, April 20th, 2022, 12:45 p.m.: After the mining accident in a hard coal mine in Poland, it is now clear that four buried miners have already died. Seven more people are currently being sought, like Poland’s Minister for State Holdings, Jacek Sasin, on Wednesday announced on Twitter. According to the Polish news agency PAP, three miners died underground and the fourth succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital.

On Wednesday night there was a methane explosion in the mine in Pniowek, Silesia. A total of 42 people were near the scene of the accident, which is around a thousand meters below ground. Most of them were taken to the hospital with burns.

Explosion in Polish coal mine: several dead and missing

First report from Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:00 a.m.: Pniowek – After a mine accident in a hard coal mine in Poland, two buried miners died. The operator of the pit said on Wednesday that they were looking for eight other people. “We have no contact with eight people who worked there,” JSW boss Tomasz Cudny told the Polish news agency PAP.

A methane gas explosion occurred in the mine in Pniowek, Silesia, south of Kattowitz, shortly after one in the morning. The explosion, which occurred a thousand meters underground, injured 15 miners. Twelve of them were saved and taken to a hospital. According to the information, another explosion probably occurred while two rescue teams were looking for the three missing miners. The crisis team then lost contact with seven rescuers.

Two dead after mine accident in Poland

There was also still no contact with the three missing miners. On Wednesday morning, another rescue team was able to get to two of them – a doctor found the buried people dead. Five rescue teams are currently searching for the missing. The local fire brigade said rescue helicopters were also in action.

At a Gas explosion in a coal mine in Russia More than 50 people died in the past year.