The death toll from the partial collapse of an apartment complex in the American city of Miami has risen to . on Friday three. Nearly 100 people are still missing. It is not certain that they were all in the building at the time of the disaster. Emergency services search for survivors among the rubble, it is feared that the death toll will rise.

Dozens of people were rescued by the fire brigade from the part of the building that is still standing, in addition, about 35 people were rescued alive from under the rubble. Sounds of survivors would still emerge from the rubble. The havoc started in the night from Wednesday to Thursday (local time). The cause of the collapse is not yet known, but the images surfaced of a security camera showing the moment of collapse.

Engineers are currently investigating the cause of the disaster. Maintenance work is said to have been going on in the twelve-storey building. According to the deputy mayor of Surfside, where the building is located, the complex had been inspected a day before the collapse. The apartments had been inhabited since 1981, the collapsed part would consist of about 55 homes.

“I can’t describe it, it’s as if a bomb has been hit, as if it were a building like those that sometimes collapse in the Third World, it has become flat as a pancake, less than 30 centimeters of rubble is left of each floor” , Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told a local television station know.

US President Joe Biden has promised special federal aid, which will make more money available to local authorities for the victims. A local state of emergency has been declared in the area where the building is located. An online fundraiser has already raised nearly $450,000 picked up for those affected.

Among the missing are many different nationalities, especially from Latin America. About 70 percent of Miami’s population has Hispanic roots. Among the missing are six Colombians, six Venezuelans, nine Argentinians, three Uruguayans and six people from Paraguay, including the sister-in-law of Mario Abdo Benítez, the president of that country. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs is said to have confirmed that among the missing twenty Jews to be.