The tragedies that occurred in the city of Derna, Libya, resulted in the deaths of more than 11,300 people. The number of victims, however, could be even higher and reach 20 thousand dead, as said by the city’s mayor.

The Derna region, the most devastated by tragedies in the country, has just over 50 thousand inhabitants and, in addition to the identified victims, more than 10 thousand people are still missing. The information was released by the United Nations (UN) and, according to the organization, this number could increase in the coming days.

“These numbers are expected to increase as search and rescue teams work tirelessly to find survivors,” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

Tragedies in Libya

Last week, the country located in North Africa was hit by Storm Daniel, which came from Greece. Torrential rain with strong winds of 70 to 80 km/h. In the country, the water brought by the storm broke records and caused flooding in several regions.

According to the BBC News, it is estimated that around 400 mm of rain fell in a 24-hour period in regions of northeastern Libya. The number is alarmingly close to the 1.5 mm that the same area saw in the entire month of September.

With the heavy rains, two dams in the Derna region were overloaded and broke. Although the causes of the rupture are still under investigation, the large volume of water stored in the dams flooded entire neighborhoods in the city.

Experts indicate that the storm had an even greater impact on Derna due to a number of factors. These include crumbling infrastructure, inadequate warnings and the effects of the accelerating climate crisis. The country’s political situation still contributes to the difficulties faced in recent days.

Most bodies are found in seawater already in an advanced state of decomposition. The situation makes it difficult to identify and recover bodies. The country’s authorities have asked for help from other nations to recover the bodies more quickly.