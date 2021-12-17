UPDATEThe death toll from a fire in an office building in the Japanese city of Osaka has risen to 24, Japanese media report. A psychiatric clinic is located on the fourth floor of the building. Several people are still in hospital in critical condition.











A spokesman for the fire service initially reported that 28 people were injured in the fire. 27 of them would show ‘no sign of life’. The victims were taken to hospital. The Osaka police report that 19 of them have died of heart and lung failure from the fire. A doctor at the hospital reports that it is mainly carbon monoxide poisoning.

The fire started on the fourth floor of the office building and is said to have been completely extinguished after half an hour. A few hours after the fire started, about seventy fire engines were still present in the vicinity of the building, which is located in a busy nightlife area in the city.

The fire in the office building may have killed 27 people. © EPA

Eyewitnesses tell the Japanese broadcaster NHK to have seen ‘thick black smoke’. “When I looked outside I saw orange flames in the window of the fourth floor of the building,” an anonymous witness told the Japanese newspaper. Kyodo News. “A woman waved her hand out of a sixth-floor window, screaming for help.”

Arson

It is still unclear how the fire started. Police are investigating the fire, but suspect arson. Witnesses reported that a man started the fire, reports Kyodo News. An elderly man allegedly brought in a bag from which a flammable liquid leaked and set it on fire, the newspaper reported. Yomiuri. The fourth floor, where the psychiatric clinic is located, sustained significant damage. People are reportedly being treated with depression and panic attacks.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered his condolences to the bereaved families and expressed his condolences to the injured. “We need to get to the bottom of this terrible case,” said the prime minister. He also said that measures are needed to prevent a recurrence.

Firefighters inspect the office building in the Japanese city of Osaka. © EPA



