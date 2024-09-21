Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble; at least 16 Hezbollah members are among the dead

Rescue teams intensified searches for people missing in the rubble in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, this Saturday (21.Sep.2024). According to local media, the death toll from the Israeli airstrike on Friday (20.Sep) rose to 37. Among the victims were 3 children and 7 women. Another 3,000 were injured.

According to the international agency ReutersHezbollah confirmed that at least 16 of its members were killed, including senior commanders of the Lebanese extremist group, including Ibrahim Aqil and Ahmed Wahbi.

The escalation of the conflict deepened with new bombings on Saturday morning in southern Lebanon. The Hezbollah group reportedly retaliated with rockets against northern Israel.

The Israeli military said it struck about 180 targets, destroying thousands of rocket launch barrels. In response to the events, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati canceled a trip to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel is entering a new phase of war on its northern border.

The attacks were triggered by the explosion of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah. The group and the Lebanese government blame Israel for the attacks, which resulted in at least 32 deaths.

ITAMARATY CONDEMNS ATTACK

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) condemned the bombing carried out by the Israeli Army in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

In noticethe Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was following, “with great concern, this most recent episode in the escalation of tensions in the region” and called for a ceasefire. Here is the full (PDF – 96 kB).

“Brazil urges the parties involved to exercise maximum restraint and immediately halt the attacks, which threaten to lead the region to a large-scale conflict,” the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said. The ministry also said it is monitoring the situation of Brazilians in Lebanon and is providing the necessary guidance through the embassy in Beirut.