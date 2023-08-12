Home page World

Split

The number of dead after the devastating bush and forest fires on the island of Maui in the US state of Hawaii has continued to rise. © Rick Bowmer/AP/dpa

First residents on Maui can assess the damage to their homes after the devastating fires. The winds that last fanned the fires are growing weaker. The death toll is increasing.

Honolulu – The number of dead after the devastating bush and forest fires on the island of Maui in the US state of Hawaii has risen to 67. This was announced by the Maui district late in the evening. Meanwhile, clearing and clearing operations continued.

Several fires broke out on Maui and the neighboring island of Hawaii on Tuesday, which were quickly increased by strong winds with speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour.

criticism of the authorities

“The number of deaths will undoubtedly continue to rise,” said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Friday. So far, victims have been identified who had fled their homes at the time of their death. Several US media reported that rescue teams are only gradually able to penetrate the interior of destroyed buildings. However, the winds from earlier in the week died down.

Green said, according to CNN, that he had ordered an investigation into the authorities’ initially slow response. Among other things, there had been criticism because no warning sirens had been used on Maui at the beginning.

1700 buildings destroyed on Maui

The small town of Lahaina in the west of the island was hit particularly hard. According to Green, the first residents were able to return to their homes on Friday. But he warned about the condition of the houses. “You will see a level of destruction like never before in your life,” the governor told KHON2 television.

There had been criticism in Lahaina that an evacuation might have been ordered too late – according to the New York Times on Facebook, there were reports from the authorities on Thursday that the fires were under control. Fire Chief Bradford Ventura later said at a press conference that the fires had spread surprisingly quickly and that it had previously been “almost impossible” to order evacuations quickly enough. According to CNN, about 1,700 buildings on Maui have been destroyed.

Power partially restored

Power was restored to many of the island’s residents yesterday. According to the website poweroutage.us, around 11,000 households were still without electricity in the morning, but by the evening this number had dropped to around 4,500 households.

A man sits on a historic banyan tree that was damaged by a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii. © Rick Bowmer/AP/dpa

Maui has an area of ​​around 1900 square kilometers, just over two-thirds the size of Saarland. Almost 13,000 people live in the city of Lahaina in the west of the island, which was particularly badly affected by the fires. According to the city’s retail association, it is visited by around two million tourists every year. dpa