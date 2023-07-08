Building collapsed on the morning of Friday (July 7) in the city of Paulista (PE); 6 people are missing

The number of people killed in the collapse of a 4-story building in the city of Paulista (PE), in the metropolitan region of Recife, rose to 8. Another 6 people are missing, according to the Diary of Pernambuco with information from the Fire Department.

Two children, an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, are among the victims. 4 people were pulled out of the rubble alive on Friday night (7.Jul.2023).

The building collapsed on the morning of Friday (July 7). The Fire Department was called around 6:35 am. Watch footage taken by a security camera (38s):

Part of another nearby building also collapsed. Both had already been notified by the Civil Defense of the State.

The metropolitan region of Recife has recorded heavy rains in recent days. For the twitterthe governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), informed on the night of Friday (7.Jul) the forecast of more rains in part of the State.

“Look for a safe place and, in case of emergency, call 199 for the Civil Defense and 193 for the Fire Department. All our teams are ready“, he wrote.