Death toll in Gaza since end of ceasefire rises to 184

Since the end of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Friday morning, 184 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip. That reports Al Jazeera based on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health. At least 589 people were also injured.

The Israeli army distributed leaflets over Gaza City on Friday. It called on citizens to flee and avoid places where fighting is taking place. However, according to human rights organizations, there are no safe places to take shelter in Gaza.

“Civilians are being ordered to move south, but nowhere in Gaza is safe due to indiscriminate bombing and ongoing fighting,” he said. Doctors Without Borders on X.

More than 15,000 Gazans have been killed since the war broke out on October 7, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.