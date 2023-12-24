The bombings do not stop in the Gaza Strip. The rumblings of war resonate ever closer to the Palestinians trying to save their lives, cornered in the south of the enclave. At least 166 people died in the last 24 hours and the total number of fatalities in the enclave increased to 20,424, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported this Sunday, December 24. Meanwhile, Israeli troops say they are close to taking operational control of the northern territory. However, the military institution noted that more than a dozen soldiers died this weekend; a sign that Hamas is still fighting despite weeks of brutal war.

For Palestinian Christians in Bethlehem and elsewhere, Christmas has been overshadowed by an overwhelming feeling of despair and pain. In a traditionally festive time, this December 24, many families mourn the death of their relatives in Gaza.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, at least 20,424 people have diedthe majority women, boys and girls, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health this Sunday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the “Givati ​​Brigade” has been operating intensively over the past three weeks in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In the last few hours, the troops reported that they attacked another 200 targets, with bombings in the areas of Jabalia, north of the Strip, and hand-to-hand combat throughout the morning of this Sunday, December 24.

The Israeli authorities indicated that, practically, the north of the Gazan territory is operationally controlled by its Army., with a view to expanding their offensive and controlling, in the shortest possible time, the entire enclave. The rumblings of war resonate more and more in the southern towns.

Now, “we focus our efforts against Hamas in southern Gaza,” said Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesman.

The call for a “ceasefire” remains unheard

The families of the thousands of Palestinians who have died from Israel's attacks long for a message of hope, for their call for a ceasefire to arrive soon and for humanitarian aid to enter without interruption.

Israel's offensive has cornered the enclave's nearly 2.4 million inhabitants in the south. With no more ground to escape the attacks, from the United States, President Joe Biden urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the “critical need” to protect civilians.

Through a phone call, according to the White House statement, Biden also called for the protection of “those who support the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to safely move away from ongoing combat zones.” ”.

And it is that This is the conflict in which the most humanitarian workers have lost their lives: at least 166emphasizes the United Nations.







Despite Biden's calls, several testimonies from Gaza residents describe attacks without alerting the civilian population. “Yesterday, while we were having dinner peacefully, the bombing suddenly began without warning. In an instant, all we could see was the bombing and our house collapsed along with our neighbors' houses,” said Umm Ibrahim Darwish, 19, a resident of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the enclave.

However, Biden made clear that during the call he did not explicitly ask Netanyahu for a ceasefire. A position shared by the two governments and that has resulted in vetoes to block Security Council resolutions. According to both countries, a ceasefire would only strengthen Hamas.

This is a position contrary to that of the majority of countries and all humanitarian aid organizations, which maintain their call to end this war. The head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, recalled that a halt to hostilities is the only path that must be taken.

For aid to reach people in need, hostages to be released, more displacement to be avoided and above all the devastating loss of lives to stop a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza is the only way forward. War defies logic and humanity and prepares a future of more hatred, less peace. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) December 24, 2023



“The war is taking a very high toll”

This Sunday, The Israeli Army reported that 14 of its soldiers died in fighting in the Gaza Strip this weekend. These are considered some of the bloodiest days since the start of the ground incursion in late October. A sign that Hamas is still facing off against the military, despite weeks of brutal war.

So far, and according to official figures from the country led by Netanyahu, At least 152 Israeli soldiers have died on Gazan soil.

Troops intensify their attacks by air, sea and land. However, Netanyahu acknowledged that in his effort to weaken the movement controlling the besieged coastal strip they have suffered considerable losses.

“This is a difficult morning, after a very difficult day of fighting in Gaza (…) The war is taking a very high toll, but we have no choice but to continue fighting,” admitted the far-right premier.

Family and friends of Israeli soldier Sgt. Birhanu Kassie cries over his grave during his funeral at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Sunday, December 24, 2023. AP – Ohad Zwigenberg

'The Wall Street Journal' reported on Saturday, December 23, that Biden would have convinced Netanyahu to lower the intensity of the attacks and not open a larger front in Lebanon, from where the Shiite group Hezbollah, which supports Hamas, has crossed fire with the Israeli Army, since the current war began.

However, at Sunday's weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu clarified that Israel is a sovereign state. “Our decisions in war are based on our operational considerations, and I won't go into detail about that,” he said.

In addition, the premier maintained a promise to continue the conflict “until all its objectives have been achieved, eliminating Hamas and freeing the more than 100 hostages” who are still in the hands of the Islamist group.

With Reuters, AP, AFP