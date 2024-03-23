“112”: 150 people were killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

The terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall killed 150 people. This was reported by Telegram-channel “112” with reference to sources.

According to their information, this figure is not final, the number of deaths will increase. According to sources Telegram– Baza channel, the death toll was 143 people.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health published an updated list of victims of the terrorist attack. It consisted of 41 people. In addition, the names of 107 hospitalized patients were published.

The terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall occurred on the evening of Friday, February 22. Unknown people burst into the building and began shooting at the crowd of spectators. Then several explosions were heard and a fire started.