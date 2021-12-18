MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine disaster agency said Saturday the death toll from Typhoon Rai could rise to 31, nearly triple the next day, as rescue teams make their way into devastated areas and lines communication keys are restored.

Four people were confirmed dead while 27 may have died as a result of the phenomenon, the agency said.

Typhoon Rai was the 15th and one of the deadliest tropical storms to hit the Philippines this year.

(By Neil Jerome Morales)

