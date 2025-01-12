The US authorities reported this Friday that they have promoted 16 fatalities due to the uncontrolled fires that are destroying entire neighborhoods in the city of Los Angeles, in the US state of California.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Department has communicated through its website that five of the deaths are from the Palisades fire, in the south of the American state of California, and eleven in Eaton.

US authorities have warned that the true number of victims will not be known until investigators can enter the neighborhoods.

Threat to Brentwood and Bel Air

The devastating Palisades fire spread to the northeast, prompting new evacuations in wealthy southern neighborhoods. Brentwood and Bel Air California. The spread of the flames brought “another night of unimaginable terror and anguish,” according to Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

Also the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles is on “high alert” and has been advised to prepare for evacuation, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

The California National Guard has made available 1,000 troops to support response efforts, including 250 people with firefighting capabilities, according to US authorities.

The largest fire, the Palisades, has burned more than 22,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and is contained in 11%. The Eaton Fire in Altadena now spans more than 14,100 acres and is 15% contained. More than 100,000 people are under evacuation orders.