Winter storm Elliot, which has hit the United States since December 23, killed at least 34 people as of Monday morning (Dec.26, 2022), according to the AP🇧🇷 Thousands were left without power.

Extreme weather hit the US from the Canadian border to the Mexican border. O NWS (National Weather Service) reported that the temperature could reach -35 °C.

According to the agency, the country is experiencing an event “It only happens once in a lifetime”🇧🇷 About 60% of the population received some kind of weather-related warning.

One of the cities hardest hit by the blizzard is Buffalo, New York State. The city had hurricane-force winds and about 1 meter of snow on Sunday.

According to New York authorities, the Buffalo airport must remain closed until the morning of Tuesday (Dec. 27).

More than 9,000 flights have already been canceled across the country since Thursday (23.Dec). THE amtrak, a federal state company for passenger rail transport, has already canceled dozens of trains. In addition, a 50-vehicle pileup in Ohio killed two people and injured others.

About 250,000 homes and businesses were left without power, according to data from the energy monitoring project Power Outage🇧🇷