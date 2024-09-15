The death toll from Typhoon Yagi has risen to 281, with 67 people still missing, Vietnamese authorities said on Sunday. Typhoon Yagi, the strongest typhoon to hit northern Vietnam in nearly 30 years, swept through the region a week ago, bringing strong winds and monsoon rains.

More than 1,900 people were injured, Vietnam’s Disaster and Dam Management Authority said in a report released on Sunday. The victims included 52 dead and 33 missing in a village that was completely destroyed and swept away by the typhoon on Sept. 10 in Bao Yen district, Lao Cai province. The bodies of 30 people were found in Cao Bang province the previous day. The typhoon damaged 235,000 houses, according to the disaster control room. Floodwaters have since receded, but the affected areas are still working to clean up the damage.