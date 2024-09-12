The death toll from Typhoon Yagi, which caused landslides and floods, has risen to 226, Vietnam’s state disaster agency said on Thursday, as flood pressure eased in the capital Hanoi.

Vietnam is still reeling from Typhoon Yagi, the most powerful storm to hit Asia this year, which made landfall on the country’s northeastern coast on Saturday.

The agency said in a report that more than 100 people are still missing and about 800 were injured.

Several areas of the capital Hanoi were still under water on Thursday, but the weather agency said late on Thursday that flood pressure had eased there while floods and landslides continued to damage other areas in the north of the country.

The city earlier evacuated thousands of people living near the Red River, whose water levels rose to their highest level in 20 years.

The disaster agency said landslides and floods have buried more than 494,000 acres of rice fields and crops in the north of the country.

Several countries, including Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United States, have pledged to send aid to Vietnam.